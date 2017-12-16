BTK to play role of guarantor for stability, security in region – ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Baku- Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will play a role of a guarantor for stability and security in the region, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Argentina and Paraguay Rashad Aslanov said in his article published in Argentina’s Télam national news agency and Paraguay’s Agencia IP.

"This strategic project will not only boost the transit potential of the countries in the region, but also strengthen their independence and economy,” said the envoy.

He noted that BTK will ensure non-stop, safer and faster transportation of passengers and goods to Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

“Today the largest cargo traffic in the transport sector is between China and Europe. Cargo transportation between them is carried out through maritime transport, which takes from 35 to 50 days. After the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the delivery of cargo from China to Europe will take only 12 to 15 days and, as a result, the shipping time will be reduced more than two times compared to maritime transport,” said Aslanov.

He pointed out that BTK railway will facilitate access of Central Asian countries - Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as Afghanistan to European and global markets.

“With its global importance, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will bring great social and economic benefits by linking two continents with rails,” said the ambassador.

He pointed out that some foreign circles did not believe in the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. However, three countries showed that it is possible, added Aslanov.