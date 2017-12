Son of Turkey’s ex-PM supposedly committed suicide – media reports (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Yavuz Yilmaz, the son of former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz, committed suicide, according to preliminary information, the country’s media reported Dec. 16.