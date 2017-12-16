Facebook introduces Snooze, allowing users to mute annoying friends temporarily

2017-12-16 14:46 | www.trend.az | 1

On Friday the site announced a new function, called Snooze, which allows users to mute people from their timelines for 30 days without having to unfollow or delete them altogether, DAILY NEWS reports.

The option will be available through the top-right dropdown menu on every post. It can be applied to individuals, pages and groups.

Facebook believes this will give users "more say over what they see in News Feed," according to a blog post. They're also hoping it'll help "make their experience more positive."

According to Tech Crunch, Facebook will notify you when the 30 day Snooze period on a user has ended.

They've also added a tool called Take A Break, which functions similarly to the Snooze tool, but is designed to help users control how much or how little they see of an ex-partner's Facebook content. It also helps users determine how much of their content said ex can see, including future and past posts.