Obtaining e-signature in short time to be possible in Uzbekistan

2017-12-16 16:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 16

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

A mechanism for obtaining e-signature through unified centers for provision of public services on a “single window” principle has been introduced in Uzbekistan.

A joint resolution was adopted on this issue by the Uzbek State Tax Committee, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications, which approved the regulation on the procedure for registering e-signature keys and issuing e-signature certificates through single centers.

An e-signature is necessary to ensure free access to all types of public services and services of commercial banks.