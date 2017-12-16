Iran's draft budget indicates economic pessimism for next year

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani introduced the government’s draft budget for the next fiscal year (starting March 20) on Sunday, a proposal that seems like an indication of economic pessimism.

However, Rouhani says that Iran’s economy has become "stable" over the past year and he is looking to fulfill his economic promises.

"If I want to summarize this year’s budget plan in one sentence, I would say that the budget of the [fiscal] year [13] 97 has been planned in order to create large-scale employment, eliminate poverty and establish justice," Rouhani told the parliament.

The government’s general budget is estimated at 368 trillion tomans (about $105 billion according to the estimated USD rate in the draft), indicating an increase of six percent compared to the current year.

The inflation rate in Iran’s urban areas for the 12-month period to the eighth Iranian calendar month of Aban (ended on Nov. 22) hit 9.9 percent.

Considering the inflation rate, economists would describe the draft budget as an indication of the government’s contractionary policies for the coming year.

This is while the administration has proposed to decrease the development budget by 15 percent, 60 trillion tomans (about $17.1 billion).