Azerbaijan’s first VP Mehriban Aliyeva awarded Order of Russian Orthodox Church

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

The first Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, has been awarded the Order of St. Princess Olga, Equal of the Apostles, second grade.

Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill for the help to the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as for numerous achievements in the sphere of strengthening friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan.

This order is awarded to women for their merits in various fields of church, state and public service.

In 2013, under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva, the first monument to Holy Great Prince Vladimir, Equal of the Apostles, was built in Astrakhan city, Russia. This year, under her personal control, the territory adjacent to the monument was landscaped.

