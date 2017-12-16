Romanians join European royals for king’s state funeral

2017-12-16 19:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Tens of thousands of Romanians joined European royals to pay their respects to late King Michael who was remembered for his dignity and morality, as he was given a state funeral Saturday, Associated Press reported.

Michael, who ruled Romania twice before being forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died at age 96 in Switzerland on Dec. 5.

Britain’s Prince Charles, Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Spain’s former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, were among those at a pre-funeral service at the Royal Palace where Michael’s body had been laying in state for the past two days. The Swedish king saluted as Michael’s coffin was placed on a dais.

Non-European royals attending the funeral included Princess Muna al-Hussein, mother of King Abdullah II of Jordan.