Russian and French foreign ministers discussed situation in Syria

2017-12-16 20:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria and the upcoming bilateral contacts during a telephone conversation with France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on its website on Saturday.

"The ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, a schedule of political contacts for the upcoming period," the ministry said. "While discussing international issues, they paid special attention to development of the situation in Syria."