Argentine navy chief reportedly fired after disappearance of San Juan submarine

2017-12-16 22:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Argentine Adm. Marcelo Eduardo Hipólito Srur was let go by defense minister Oscar Aguad, Sputnik reported, citing La Nacion.

The conversation took place the night before shortly after Aguad formed a special commission to investigate the tragedy, according to the report.

It is still unknown who will succeed Srur as the head of the country’s naval force. His duties will be temporally performed by Vice Admiral Miguel Angel Mascolo, the newspaper noted.