16 terrorists killed in eastern Afghan provinces

2017-12-17 00:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Sixteen terrorists of Taliban and Islamic State (IS) group were killed in two eastern Afghan provinces, authorities said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Two militants of IS terrorist group were killed after a NATO-led coalition forces' drone struck Langari Kando locality of Haska Mina district of Nangarhar province at around midday Saturday, a provincial government spokesman, Attahullah Khogyani, told Xinhua.

In addition, four Taliban militants were killed and eight militants, including a local Taliban senior commander, were arrested after Afghan Special Forces raided a compound in neighboring Khogyani district overnight, he said.

The arrested militants were shifted to an army camp for questioning.