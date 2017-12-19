Number of international migrants jumps to 258 million people: U.N.

An estimated 258 million people are international migrants, a figure that has surged by a half since the turn of the century, the United Nations said on Monday, Reuters reported.

One in ten of those people is a refugee or asylum seeker, the U.N. said in a report on migration trends and developments released to coincide with International Migrants Day.

Globally, 3.4 percent of the population consists of international migrants, meaning someone who lives in a country other than the country where they were born, it said.

“Reliable data and evidence are critical to combat misperceptions about migration and to inform migration policies,” Liu Zhenmin, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, said in a statement.

The rights of migrants and the need for safe, well-managed migration policies are included in the set of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted unanimously by the U.N. member nations in 2015, and the U.N is planning an international conference on migration late next year.