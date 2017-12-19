Dozens of Argentinian protesters injured in clashes

At least 81 people have been injured in massive protests against the upcoming pension cuts, Sputnik reported, citing El Observador news outlet.

The violent backlash of the Argentinian citizens in Buenos Aires that was sparked by the controversial pension bill reportedly lasted four hours. The protesters threw stones, bottles and smoke bombs, while the police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. Local media stressed that 48 police officers were also among those injured in clashes.

Local authorities said that 48 people were detained.