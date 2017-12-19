Hungarian importer of Iranian oil aims to widen crude basket

2017-12-19 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Hungary’s MOL Group company, which is the importer of Iranian heavy crude oil, intends to increase the ratio of seaborne crude supplies to 33 percent by 2020, Trend learned from the company.

"Generally, MOL Group strategy is to broaden up the non-Ural grades in our crude basket, via crude oil from the Mediterranean in line with our 2030 strategy. By 2020, we aim to increase the ratio of seaborne crude supplies to 33 percent and widen our basket to 50 types," said the company’s press service.

Any seaborne crude cargo is transported via the Omisalj terminal in Croatia, which is connected to MOL Group’s refineries in Szazhalombatta and Bratislava via the Adria pipeline, according to the company.

"In line with its 2030 Strategy, MOL Group is constantly looking at inorganic opportunities in the upstream market that complement its current asset portfolio," said the company.