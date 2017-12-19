Uzbekistan developing rail transport

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 10

The plans for the development of rail transport in Uzbekistan include the transportation of foreign trade goods via the Baku-Tbilisi-Akhalkalaki-Kars railway with an opportunity to reach the ports as part of the pilot program.

It is planned to participate in the creation of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-EU countries transit corridor by determining the volumes of transportation of foreign trade and transit cargoes.

These plans are included in the "Comprehensive Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure and Diversification of Foreign Trade Routes for the Carriage of Goods for 2018-2022", which is part of the Uzbek president’s decree # PP-3422 adopted on December 2, 2017.

The first steps on the implementation of these plans are attributed to the first quarter of 2018.