Lockheed Martin inks $110mln for development of new anti-air defense missile

The US Department of Defense said in a press release that Lockheed Martin has received a $110-million contract to design and manufacture the Gray Wolf sub-sonic cruise missile intended to help defeat integrated air defense systems in contested environments, Sputnik reported.

Pentagon explained the contract provides for the design, development, manufacture and testing of prototype-affordable cruise missiles "to advance networked collaborative operations technologies for defeat of enemy integrated air defense systems."

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, has been awarded an $110,000,000 contract for the Gray Wolf Cruise Missile Science and Technology Demonstration effort," the release said on Monday.

The Gray Wolf program is an effort led by the US Air Force Research Laboratory.