First TAP turbochargers delivered to Greece

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

The first turbocharger units with gas turbine to be installed at the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) compressor station near Kipoi were delivered to the shipyard, through the port of Piraeus, Greece, TAP AG consortium said in a message.

“The turbochargers were produced by Siemens in Germany and transported by sea from Antwerp, Belgium, to the port of Piraeus and then by road to Kipoi, Greece. The trip lasted for three weeks,” said the consortium.

The power of each of the three compressors to be installed at the TAP compression station in Kipoi is 15 MW, corresponding to the power of about 26 Formula 1 cars.

Work on the TAP compressor station in Kipoi started in the second quarter of 2017 and is proceeding according to schedule.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.