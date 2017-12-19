Volume of remittances from Russia to Uzbekistan jumps up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva- Trend:

The total turnover of remittances between Uzbekistan and Russia in the third quarter of 2017 was $797 million, which is 19.85 percent more than in the same period of 2016, Uzdaily reports referring to the data of the Central Bank of Russia.

The Russian financial regulator reports that the volume of remittances from Russia to Uzbekistan in the third quarter of 2017 hit $780 million. The growth was 21.11 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

Furthermore, $17 million was transferred from Uzbekistan to Russia in the third quarter of 2017, which is 15 percent less than in the same period in 2016.