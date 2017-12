Policeman killed in Ankara’s shootout

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A policeman was killed during the shootout in Ankara, the Turkish media reported Dec. 19.

Reportedly, the incident occurred during checking of documents of one of the bus passengers, which was traveling to the country’s Siirt eastern province.

The shooter managed to escape from the scene.

According to the preliminary information, he is a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).