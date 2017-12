Uzbek Senate to consider state budget, several laws, issues

2017-12-19 09:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 19

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The 13th plenary session of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s parliament will be held in Tashkent on December 20.

The parliament’s press service said in a message that the issue of the country’s state budget, the budgets of state trust funds and the main directions of the tax and budget policy for 2018 are brought up for discussion.