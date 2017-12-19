Ferrari will improve in 2018, says team boss Sergio Marchionne

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne says he expects the team to improve next year after a dispiriting end to their 2017 title challenge.

Sebastian Vettel was neck-and-neck with eventual champion Lewis Hamilton until Ferrari's season imploded in the space of three races in the autumn, BBC reported.

Marchionne said the team's collapse was "embarrassing and unpleasant".

"In 2018 I expect a lot more from the team," he said. "I have no doubt we will be fighting for the title again."

Marchionne, speaking at Ferrari's traditional Christmas lunch, said he believed Vettel had "learned" from his errors and would not make the same mistakes again.

Vettel cost himself critical points by deliberately driving into Hamilton behind the safety car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then by triggering a multi-car pile-up at the start in Singapore that took out both Ferraris.

Marchionne added that Vettel was "very emotional" and described his errors as "like the fouls of a great footballer who is under pressure".

"With a competitive car, the responsibility is his," he said. "You don't win four championships if you are not a champion."

Marchionne also described Mercedes' revival after the summer break, when Hamilton went on a run of five wins and a second place in six races, as "a nuisance".