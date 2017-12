Kyrgyz Railways agrees with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan on route "Tashkent-Rybachye"

Kyrgyzstan Railways (Kyrgyz Temir Jolu) in compliance with the agreements of the heads of the states of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan has agreed with the Uzbek and Kazakh Railways the route of the passenger train "Tashkent-Rybachye", kabar.kg reported with reference to the press service of Kyrgyz Railways.

At the moment, preparatory work is being carried out on establishing the train schedule and forming the fares.