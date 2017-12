Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 132 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Dec. 19.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns.