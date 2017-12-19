Uzbekistan observes decline in corruption offenses

2017-12-19 10:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 19

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

A decline of 33 percent has been observed in the number of corruption offenses by officials in Uzbekistan during the first nine months of 2017.

This data was announced during the “Open Day”, organized by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Uzbekistan and timed to the International Day against Corruption.

As part of legislative initiative of the Uzbek president, a law “On Combating Corruption” (dated January 3, 2017) entered into force in early 2017.