Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan to allocate territory for cultivating chili peppers

2017-12-19

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 19

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Up to 15,000 hectares are planned to be allocated for cultivating chili peppers in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan in 2018, UzA national news agency reported Dec. 19.

Such instructions were given by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the trip to the Republic of Karakalpakstan on December 15-16.

Chili peppers are planned to be cultivated on the basis of Indonesian hot peppers, which have been recently reviewed during the Uzbek delegation’s trip to Indonesia.