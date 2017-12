Turkey ready for military operation in Syria’s Afrin – media reports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces are fully ready for operations in the Syrian city of Afrin, the Turkish media reported Dec. 19 citing a military source.

The conduct of operations in Afrin is a matter of time, say the reports.