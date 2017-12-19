Uzbekistan introduces new procedure for financing state development programs

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 19

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has adopted a resolution on the introduction of a new procedure for financing the state development programs.

According to the document, Uzbekistan implements the procedure for the implementation of projects, including the development of regions and sectors of the economy, financed on the basis of state development programs approved by the president.

The Fund for Financing State Development Programs of the Republic of Uzbekistan will be established under the Cabinet of Ministers.