Defense ministries of Belarus, UK sign military cooperation plan for 2018

2017-12-19

The Defense Ministries of Belarus and the UK have signed a plan of military cooperation for 2018, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

On 18 December London played host to a meeting between representatives of the Defense Ministries of Belarus and the UK to discuss bilateral military cooperation and sign a joint statement on cooperation between the two ministries and a plan of military cooperation for 2018.