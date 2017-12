President Aliyev receives governor of Russia’s Astrakhan region (PHOTO)

2017-12-19 11:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by the Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Zhilkin.

Story still developing

