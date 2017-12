Uzbekistan intends to abolish individual incentives for certain economic entities

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 19

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to abolish individual customs, tax and other benefits, as well as other preferences for certain economic entities to import food products from February 1, 2018.

The Uzbek president’s draft decree on "Measures of further ensuring food security" has been published on the www.regulation.gov.uz portal for broad discussion and will be discussed till January 5, 2018.