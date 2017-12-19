Cars prices skyrocket in Iran despite watchdog’s promise to act

Tehran, Iran, December 17

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

As car prices in Iran have skyrocketed, an Iranian watchdog has expressed great concern over the situation, saying it disregards the wellbeing of people.

Over the past month, prices for imported cars went up by around 150 million rials (USD at 42,000 rials), also influencing the home-made cars market.

"Between 4,000 and 5,000 cars have been imported, which are, through rents, in the hands of four or five people," Nasser Seraj, the head of the Inspection Organization of Iran said December 17.

"There are some tens of thousands of cars that worth over 1 billion rials," he said, adding "These have gone up in price and now we should see to whose pocket the money went."

The official outright refuted claims that the increase in prices was aimed at encouraging people to buy Iranian-made cars.

He said he considers it a duty to pursue the case to the end and bring the perpetrators under the rule of law.

The price of the hybrid Hyundai Sonata rose 210 million rials ($5,250) from August to December, 10 percent just in the last week. The car was sold for 1.86 billion rials ($46,500) this month. The same South Korean vehicle is offered at less than half this price in the international market, but has few buyers.