The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic is growing rapidly, said Jan Jindrich, secretary for economic and commercial affairs at the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks in Baku Dec. 19 at a press conference dedicated to the results of the Azerbaijani-Czech relations in 2017, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.