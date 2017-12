Consul: Czech Republic increasing issuance of long-term visas for Azerbaijani citizens

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The Czech Republic is increasing the issuance of long-term visas for Azerbaijani citizens, Consul of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan Josef Bohac said.