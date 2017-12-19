Swiss company Endress+Hauser at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) met with representatives of Swiss company Endress+Hauser Instruments International AG and with its official partner in Azerbaijan ”Sigma Technical Services Company” . The meeting was attended by the Higher School management and Gert-Jan Verhagen, Regional Service Manager of Endress+Hauser Instruments International AG Central Asian Support Center in Kazakhstan, Joern Lange, the Product Development Manager in Germany, Andrey Tyunkin, Head of Central Asian Support Center in Kazakhstan and Samir Elyazov, Business Development Manager of “Sigma Technical Services Company” in Azerbaijan.

Rector Elmar Gasimov having welcomed the guests with warm greetings at BHOS, familiarized them with the activities, statistical indicators and achievements of the Higher School. BHOS Rector apprised the meeting participants of the BHOS new campus and of labs created there by leading companies in the field.