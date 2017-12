Operations close to completion on Sangachal terminal (PHOTO)

2017-12-19 12:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The expansion of the Sangachal oil and gas terminal within the Shah Deniz-2 project is nearing completion.

This was reported to Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, who visited the terminal, the country’s Energy Ministry said in a messageş

The ministry said that Shahbazov got acquainted with the activities of the "Cənub" power plant with a capacity of 780 megawatts during the visit to Shirvan.