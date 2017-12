Czech Republic’s Azerbaijan-assembled Tatra trucks to be exported

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Czech-manufactured Tatra trucks, which are planned to be produced in Azerbaijan, will be exported to foreign markets, said Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka.