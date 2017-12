Syrian citizens plotting terror attack detained in Turkey

2017-12-19 12:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Four Syrian citizens, plotting a terrorist attack, were detained in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, the Turkish media reported Dec. 19.

Reportedly, the detainees infiltrated Turkey illegally.

Presently, the detainees’ relations with Turkish citizens are being established.