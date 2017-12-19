Russian ambassador calls to develop Moscow-Ankara ties

Developing ties between Moscow and Ankara will be the best way to pay respects to late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, killed in a terrorist attack on December 19, 2016, current Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Not so long ago, Andrei Karlov’s bust was unveiled here at the embassy in the presence of his widow Marina," he said. "Russian diplomats working all over the world helped raise funds for the making of the bust," the ambassador noted. "However, I think that advancing Russian-Turkish relations will be the best way to pay respects to him, as he had contributed much to this process," Yerkhov said.

According to the Russian ambassador, the implementation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant projects, the record number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey and the activities of millions of Russian and Turkish businessmen strengthening bilateral cooperation will be the best tribute to the memory of Andrei Karlov.