41 dead, 45 missing as TD 'Urduja' leaves PH; country girds for 'Vinta'

2017-12-19 12:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Forty-one people are dead and 45 are missing as Tropical Depression "Urduja" exited the Philippines on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of millions of pesos in damage, authorities said, CNN Philippines reported.

This, as another weather disturbance is predicted to enter the Philippines on Wednesday, weather officials said.

The low pressure area (LPA) located over the Philippine Sea is, as of Tuesday, expected to track along the same course as Urduja, weather forecasters said.

Once the LPA enters the so-called Philippine Area of Responsibility, it will be named "Vinta," PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, 12,682 families remain in evacuation centers, and initial assessments show that the storm resulted in over P543 million ($10 million) in damage to infrastructure, said National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperon Mina Marasigan.

She added that the numbers of the 86 dead and missing were being subject to verification by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Most of the dead and missing came from the island province of Biliran, where heavy rainfall triggered landslides that wiped out families and their homes, local authorities said.

"Kailangan directly ma-attribute natin ito sa disaster," Marasigan said.

Urduja was spotted 400 km west of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Adminstration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. advisory.