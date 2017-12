Foreigners to insure motor vehicles in Georgia from next year

2017-12-19 12:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Foreigners will have to insure motor vehicles in Georgia and without doing this they will not be able to move through the territory of the country, the Georgia Online news portal reported.

The insurance of foreigners’ civil liability is stipulated by the law, which has already been approved by the Georgian parliament.

The owner of a vehicle registered abroad will be offered a one-year, a month, and a 15-day package for a car.