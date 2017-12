Azer Turk Bank offers new product to Ganja citizens

2017-12-19 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank offers deposit boxes rental service in its Ganja branch as part of its regional branch development project. The deposit boxes provide secure storage of valuables and offered by the Bank for rent from 1 and up to 12 months in various size options. The Bank also applies discount for 12 month rent period cost.