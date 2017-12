Construction of reserve DATA-center for AzInTelecom starting

2017-12-19 13:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan is starting construction of a reserve DATA-center for AzInTelecom LLC, Ramin Guluzade, minister of transport, communications and high technologies, said in Baku at a regular meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham).