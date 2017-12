Construction of Azerbaijan’s second satellite ongoing in line with plan: minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Construction of Azerspace 2, the second telecommunications satellite of Azerbaijan, is being conducted according to the plan, said Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) in Baku Dec. 19.