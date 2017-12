Uzbek farmers consider advanced approaches for sweet cherries production

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan is among 40 countries where sweet cherry is grown, while the country is in Top 10 in the world for sweet cherry production, the UNDP Uzbekistan office reported.

Out of 100,000 tons of cherries produced in Uzbekistan, some 30 percent is exported to CIS and other foreign countries per year.