Over 20 Baku parks covered by free Wi-Fi

2017-12-19 13:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Free Wi-Fi has already covered more than 20 parks in Baku, said Ramin Guluzade, minister of transport, communications and high technologies, at a regular meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Baku.