Turkey not to change its policy on Palestine, Ankara says

2017-12-19 13:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not change its policy regarding Palestine, Ibrahim Kalin, special adviser and spokesperson of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said, Turkish media reported Dec. 19.

"Turkey once again calls on the US to change its decision regarding recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," he said.

Previously, US President Donald Trump proclaimed that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Israel proclaimed Jerusalem its capital after the end of the War of Independence in 1949. In 1967, after the Six Days War, it seized East Jerusalem and united it with the West Jerusalem, but the UN did not recognize this. Embassies of countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are located mainly in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Ramat Gan.