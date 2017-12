Two killed, 11 injured in plane crash in Siberia

An Antonov An-2 passenger aircraft crashed while takeoff in Russia’s Nenets autonomous region, western Siberia, killing two people, acting regional governor Alexander Tsybulsky said, TASS reports.

"There were 13 people onboard, including 11 passengers and two crew members," he said. "Two people were killed and the others are in hospital."

