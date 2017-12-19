TAP project can’t be changed, says managing director

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route in Italy’s Puglia is the best option, with the least impact on the environment, said Managing Director at TAP Luca Schieppati.

He was commenting on the possibility of changing TAP’s landfall from Puglia to Brindisi area in Italy.

Making landfall in the Brindisi area would require a greater digging both on land and at sea, interventions would be needed in protected areas, to the detriment of the environment, Schieppati told Italian media.

“We evaluated 11 alternative landing points and Puglia is the best option” he said.

The pipeline project cannot be changed anymore, said the managing director, adding that starting again with the authorization process would mean going back more than four years and it would be useless, because there are no better options.

"The work on the ground will be carried out with the best and most modern solutions available to avoid damaging the environment. The gas terminal will be built in an area of ​​12 hectares and the plant and buildings will occupy less than 3,500 square meters,” he said.