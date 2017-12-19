PACE to elect its President, Commissioner for Human Rights

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will elect its President, a new Commissioner for Human Rights and also a European Court of Human Rights judge in respect of Spain at its winter session to be held in Strasbourg on Jan.22-28, 2018, said the message on PACE’s website.

The PACE will be addressed by HRH the Crown Princess of Denmark, the Danish Foreign Affairs Minister in the capacity of Chair of the Committee of Ministers, the Prime Minister of Denmark and the President of Austria.

The agenda will include the Monitoring Committee's report on Bosnia and Herzegovina and its periodic review for Estonia, Greece, Hungary and Ireland, protection of regional and minority languages and the humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine.