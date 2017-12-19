Oil rises towards $64 on UK pipeline outage, U.S. supply weighs

Oil edged up towards $64 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by the Forties pipeline outage in the North Sea, OPEC-led supply cuts and expectations that U.S. crude inventories fell for a fifth week, Reuters reported.

Rising output in the United States put a lid on gains, however. Shale production will rise to a record in January, according to a government forecast published on Monday, as higher prices encourage companies to pump more.

Brent crude LCOc1, the global benchmark, was up 16 cents to $63.57 a barrel at 0943 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 gained 31 cents to $57.47.

The unplanned shutdown of Forties since last week has supported Brent in particular, as Forties is the largest of the North Sea crude grades that underpin the benchmark. Brent reached $65.83, its highest since mid-2015, on Dec. 12.

“This should ensure buying pressures remain at the fore of the Brent structure until the turn of the year at the very least,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Ineos, operator of the Forties pipeline, said on Tuesday the timeframe for repairs remains two to four weeks starting from Dec. 11, the date of the shutdown.

A deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member producers including Russia to cut supplies in an attempt to get rid of a supply glut that has built up since 2014 has also boosted prices.

OPEC and its allies have extended the agreement until the end of 2018 and Russia’s Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Monday it could be maintained beyond next year.