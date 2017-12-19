EBRD to issue €40 million loan for gold mine development in Turkey

2017-12-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a €40 million loan to finance the construction, development and operation of two mines in northwestern Turkey – the Lapseki mine in Canakkale and the Ivrindi mine in Balıkesir.

The Bank reported that the two mines are being developed by Tümad, a subsidiary of the Turkish conglomerate Nurol Holding. The company is one of the first locally-owned private investors to start up a gold mine in Turkey.

Turkey is the largest gold producer in Europe and the Mediterranean and is among the top five largest gold importers globally.

The EBRD’s investment promotes highest international standards in mining and best practices in both occupational health and safety and in environmental and social management. The developer is commited to obtaining international certifications in the area of occupational safety, chemical management, social accountability and business conduct.